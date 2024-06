Russell Joseph Malek age 71 of Oak Ridge, TN passed away at Methodist Medical Center after a lengthy illness.

Mr. Maleks wishes were to be Cremated with no planned services.

Full obituary will be posted when available.

To leave a note or to share a memory for Russell’s family please visit our online guest page at Jacksonfuneralservices.com

