Rose Ann (Achauer) James, 85

Rose Ann (Achauer) James, beloved wife, and mother, went to join the Lord on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Rose Ann was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Achauer; her mother, Elinor Achauer; and her sister, Linda (Achauer) Steer, all of Zanesville, Ohio.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert F. James; her daughter, Lisa Whitman (Russ) of Franklin, Ohio; and son, Steven James (Jeanne), of Knoxville, Tennessee; grandchildren Kadi Smith (Matt); Kelsey Whitman; Eric James (Bethany); Nathan Whitman; Kyle James; and seven great-grandchildren.

Rose Ann, or “Rosie” as she was known to family and friends, was born and raised in Zanesville, Ohio. She is a graduate of Zanesville High School and the Columbus School of Beauty Culture. Rose was a talented and licensed beautician for many years and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Carlisle, Ohio.

Friends may visit with the James Family at the Hillcrest Baptist Church in Carlisle, Ohio on Thursday, June 20, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 8:00 p.m.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, Tennessee with Rev. Harry James officiating.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is honored to serve the family of Rose Ann Achauer James locally.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...