Ronnie Carl Flaugh, 63

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ronald “Ronnie” Flaugh, a loving father, dedicated engineer, and passionate sports fan. Ronnie left this world June 12, 2024, age 63, at 4:25 a.m. in Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and unwavering dedication to everything he pursued.

Born and raised in Connersville, Indiana, Ronnie was a proud graduate of Purdue University, earning his degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology in 1991. His sharp intellect and unwavering work ethic led him to a successful career as a Tooling Applications Engineer at GoEngineer, where he was respected for his expertise and commitment.

Ronnie’s love for sports, particularly baseball, was a constant throughout his life. A talented athlete in his youth, he excelled in both football and baseball at Connersville High School. His true passion, however, lay behind home plate as a catcher, a position he dominated with strength and precision. This passion continued into adulthood, where he played slow-pitch softball with the same loyal teammates for years, achieving an undefeated streak that spoke volumes about their camaraderie and Ronnie’s dedication to the game.

Ronnie’s love for his Tennessee Volunteers was unmatched. He was a devoted fan, cheering them on with unwavering enthusiasm. His passion for sports extended beyond his beloved Volunteers, encompassing a wide range of teams and athletes. He approached every game with the same infectious enthusiasm, making every victory sweeter and every defeat a little easier to bear.

The world feels a little less bright without Ronnie’s infectious laugh, his unwavering spirit, and his kind heart. He was a man who lived life to the fullest, leaving an indelible mark on everyone fortunate enough to know him.

He is preceded in death by Ron’s parents Max and Mary-Ann Flaugh, stepson Brian Joseph “BJ” Adams, and son-in-law Jeffrey Lewark

He is survived by his loving daughter, Chelsea, and countless friends and family members whose lives he touched with his generosity, humor, and unwavering love. He will be deeply missed but forever remembered.

Survivors Include:

Daughter: Chelsea Flaugh

Grandchildren: Shye Evitts and Kyson Hemingway

Stepdaughter: Tisha Gosnell

Grandchildren: Tyler, Brady Gosnell, and Anistyn Pennington

Stepdaughter: Dennette Lewark

Grandchildren: Cameron and Jadyn Lewark

Stepdaughter: Tiffany Grier

Grandchildren: Payton Grier

Sister: Bonnie Jean (deceased) and John Sessa

Children: Stacy & Rafeal Martin

Grandchildren: Marrissa, Courtney, Emily, Cassandra, Alaina, and Morgan

Sister: Connie and Joe (deceased) Todd

Children: Melissa & Chad Pitcher; Angela & Kent Scifres

Grandchildren: Maelin Pitcher; Scarlett and Malcolm Scifres

Sister: Marlene & Don Gordon

Child: Adam & Chelsea Gordon

Grandchildren: Harper, Chandler. Rhodes, and Spencer Gordon

Life Partner of 13 years: Connie Colyer Woods

Stepchildren: Dennett Adams-Lewark; Tisha Gosnell; Tiffany Grier; B.J. Adams (deceased)

Words from Connie Colyer Woods:

Ron came into my life when I needed him the most. He gave me the ability to laugh and smile again. For 13 years, he kept me grounded and he was always there for me. Through the smallest of tasks to the major events. Ron was my voice of reason, my listening ear, and always had the best of intentions. I am thankful that we each made sure to have quality time together. Especially cheering on the Tennessee Volunteers! He was a loving and supportive father. The love Ron had for his grandchildren was abundant. Ron will be missed by many, especially me. His presence and little reminders of his life here in our home will be missed. Ronnie was my best friend.

Words from sister, Marlene:

My brother Ronnie, I never got used to calling him Ron, was the youngest member of our family and had a cheerful and humorous personality. He maintained his lightheartedness throughout his life, often calling to share a laugh with me. Ronnie was a positive role model showing strength and direction to those he thought he could help make a difference in their lives. Ronnie had a passion for sports, and we spent most of our childhood attending each other’s baseball/softball games. We even participated in a few mixed-couple’s teams together. Our friendly banter about UK vs UT was always a lighthearted, passionate exchange. I remember Ronnie most fondly for his love, kindness, and unwavering support for those he loved. Rest in peace, Ronnie. You will be missed.

Words from sister, Connie:

As the oldest sister, I often took on a caregiving role for my younger brother and sisters. Despite Ronnie’s penchant for pranks and scares, he remained consistently affectionate and generous towards those close to him. His playful and mischievous demeanor persisted from childhood into adulthood. I will forever cherish his kindhearted nature and eagerness to offer assistance whenever necessary. Rest in peace, Ronnie in the comfort that you will always be remembered and cherished.

Words from daughter, Chelsea:

As his daughter, I will forever cherish the memories of watching him play from the outfield, eagerly anticipating his turn at bat. He possessed an incredible strength that translated into every aspect of his life, and I always knew he would hit a home run. He was my hero, my confidant, and the embodiment of integrity and unwavering moral character. He was my ultimate protector and I know and feel it in my heart he will forever hold that position from heaven looking down over me.

