Rocky Lane Mixon, Rockwood

Mr. Rocky Lane Mixon, age 72, of Tallapoosa, GA passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at his home surrounded by loving family in Rockwood, TN. He was born on December 2, 1951, to CB David Mixon and Luvie Olene McSwain Mixon in Tallapoosa, GA. With the nickname Rock, Rocky was the rock of comedy. He loved to joke around and have fun with family and friends. He was a welder at the steel mill and worked at Tyden Brooks company. He loved any football game he could find on TV and could not wait for the little league and girls’ softball season to start up. His full attention would be focused on whichever team was playing, he enjoyed them that much! He enjoyed his comic books and loved that he could share them with his nephews. He would hunt and fish with his father any chance he could. He always had a spark in his eye when he could add another knife or gun to his collection knowing he could share those with his family. His faith grew stronger in his later years as he was always ready and eager to pray with his family. He was also a member of West View Baptist Church in Tallapoosa, GA.

He is preceded in death by his parents: CB Mixon and Luvie Olene McSwain Mixon; sister: Brenda Mixon Cash; brothers-in-law: Harold Roberts, Larry Edison, and Vernon (Tadpole) Lepard; and first grandchild: Olena Michelle Burnette.

He is survived by:

Daughter: Stacy Burnette Walker (Brent) of Rockwood, TN

Sisters: Glenda King (Doyl) of Waco, GA

Sandra Roberts of Tallapoosa, GA

Grandchildren: Jason Burnette of Rockwood, TN

Starla O’Dell (Colton) of Rockwood, TN

Jacob Burnette (Madelyn) of Rockwood, TN

Josiah Burnette of Rockwood, TN

Great grandchildren: Everleigh Burnette, Mack O’Dell, and a baby boy on the way

Step grandchildren: Brent Walker II, Andrew (Emily) Walker, Caleb (Whitney) Walker, and Rebekah Walker.

Step-great-grandchildren: Kaydance, Skyla, Ethan, Millie, and Charlie

Sister-in-law: Velda Lepard

Special Family Members: Steve and Shelia Rose, Jeff and Deana (Darlin’) Flaig, and Ryan (Piccolo Alligator) and Taylor Rose

Nieces: Collin Cash, Caryn Cash, and Lisa Lepard

Nephews: Torrey King (Beth), Tracey King (Noelle), Trent Roberts (Paige), Kipp Roberts (Pam), and Nathan Eidson (Stacy)

Special Friends: Mary Ann Parker, Dennis Davis, Ronald McSwain, Donald McSwain, and Phyllis and Susie

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date and time in his hometown in Georgia. For more information on that, you can contact the family: Glenda King (770)713-2108.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...