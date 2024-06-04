Rockwood Municipal Airport Receives Governing Body of the Year Award

On May 20, 2024, the Director of Aeronautics, John-Paul (“J.P.”) Saalwaechter, P.E., visited Rockwood Municipal Airport to present the city with the prestigious Governing Body of the Year Award. This accolade, bestowed annually by the Tennessee Aeronautics Commission (TAC) and the TDOT Aeronautics Division, recognizes outstanding achievements in airport management and improvement across the state.

Pictured left to right : Michael Stultz, TDOT Aeronautics Transportation Project Specialist Sr, John-Paul (“J.P.”) Saalwaechter, P.E., Director of Aeronautics, Councilwoman April Wilson. Mayor Jason Jolly, City Administrator Becky Ruppe, and Airport Manager Duke Spradling.

Each year, the TAC and TDOT Aeronautics honor excellence in airports and their management teams through a series of select awards. These awards commend recipients for their dedication, hard work, and significant contributions to enhancing airport facilities, safety, and aviation in Tennessee. They reflect the respect and admiration that TAC and TDOT Aeronautics hold for the state’s many airports and their managers, who are committed to excellence in the aviation industry.

According to a release from City Administrator Becky Ruppe, the Governing Body of the Year Award is given to the airport governing body that has made the most significant positive impact on airport promotion, planning, and improvements in Tennessee over the previous calendar year. Eligible recipients must be the recognized and established governing body, per T.C.A., of a licensed Public Use Airport in Tennessee.

Over the past five years, the City of Rockwood has made remarkable strides in airport management. In 2019, the city assumed daily management responsibilities for the airport without knowing what to expect. Since then, Rockwood has steadily transformed its airport into a valuable community asset, achieving self-sufficiency. The airport now funds local shares for improvement projects without relying on city tax dollars, showcasing its progress and financial independence.

The award highlights the city’s dedicated efforts and the substantial improvements made at Rockwood Municipal Airport, underscoring the hard work and vision that have led to its success.

