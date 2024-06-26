Rockwood Introduces New Automated Garbage Collection System

Rockwood residents are now seeing the new 95-gallon garbage cans from Waste Connections in their neighborhoods. These cans are part of a new automated garbage collection system where trucks equipped with mechanical arms will handle the bins without manual intervention, enhancing efficiency and safety for workers.

With this new system, the monthly garbage collection fee has increased from $12 to $15, effective in the July billing cycle. Residents who wish to opt out of the service can contact City Hall at (865) 354-0611 for more information, though only certain provisions allow for removal from the service list.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...