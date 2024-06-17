Robert Donald McGuire, 89, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville after a lingering illness. He is now in the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Don was born in Clinchmore, TN on September 13, 1934. He was a beloved husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will be missed by many. He taught his children the value of hard work and the importance of serving others. He was a living example of the words in James 1:27 in that he cared for the needs of widows and orphans. Don was also a retired professional firefighter with the City of Oak Ridge serving for 30 years after many other career avenues while raising his family. He loved seeing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their activities and was a faithful UT sports fan. He loved his church, Black Oak Baptist Church, in Clinton, and his church family. His favorite ministry was the visitation team with his favorite lunch buddy Earl Ivey.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Darlene McGuire; daughters Donna Thomas (Daryl), Teresa Seals (Bobby), Janice Zimprich (Tom), and Pam Hester (Ricke); Step-son Charles Van Valkenburgh (Kim), and Step-daughters Sudartha Jessie (Sean) and Lenore Douglas (Paul); Honorary Son, Russ Warren (Kelly); Grandchildren Latricia Milburn (Charlie), Maria Bell, Deena Rhea (Clay), Logan Hester (Sydney), Grayson Hester, Makenzy Van Valkenburgh, Rosita Hembree (Hunter), Mallory Ridenour (Mark), Jaxon Line, Rush Douglas, and Delilah Douglas; Great-grandchildren, Lila, Lawson, Avett, Asher, Lynley, Kennedy, Chapman, Leeland, Milo, Hudson, Sawyer, and Sadie; Sisters, Mary Ellen Bryant, and Betty Maxfield.

Preceded in death by his wife of 31 years and children’s mother, Geraldine Robbins; Son, Danny McGuire; Parents, Floyd and Bessie McGuire; Sister Reba Plaster, grandchildren, Sara Seals, and Lacey Mynatt.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 PM on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at Black Oak Baptist Church, 236 Black Oak Road, Clinton, TN with service to follow. There will be no graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Black Oak Baptist Church. The family also gives a special thanks to the UT Medical Center 7th floor heart hospital staff and the 12th floor palliative care staff. They were both so very kind and efficient. We honor their commitment and service.

