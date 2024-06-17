Robert Allen Robson, Oak Ridge

Robert Allen Robson, 67, Oak Ridge, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Rob had a passion for classic cars and airplanes. He was a musician, and an artist. He was a dreamer and a deep thinker. He always could make you laugh with a joke, or a random quirky fact. He loved animals and had many animal friends throughout his life. Especially Monte Cool, Lily Cat, and Jackson the apartment cat.

Rob was preceded in death by his father, Robert J. Robson, mother Saundra L. Robson, son Sean A. Robson, and nephew Kier M. Bailey.

Rob is survived by his daughter Heather Hartert(Joshua), and grandson Patrick, siblings Kathy(Mike) Bailey, Melissa(Dan) Harmon, Kim(Bill) Walker, Geoff(Christy) Robson, Meagan(Tim) Yost, Tahlia(Scott) Bryan, as well as many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Norris Health and Rehabilitation Center, as well as the nurses with Covenant Hospice, for the care they gave Rob in his last days.

The family will be holding a memorial service on June 29, at 11 am at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter in Rob’s name.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...