Roane State Community College, ORNL partner for educational, workforce development opportunities

Brad Jones 3 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 12 Views

ORNL Director Stephen Streiffer, right, and Roane State Community College President Chris Whaley shake hands after signing an MOU to develop a project management and project controls program at RSCC. Credit: Carlos Jones/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

Roane State Community College and the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory announced a new partnership aimed at building a strong workforce and providing educational opportunities for students interested in careers in project management and project controls. 

In June, representatives from both organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the new Project Management Program offered at RSCC. The first of four courses — Project Management Fundamentals I — will be offered in fall 2024 followed by Project Management Fundamentals II in spring 2025. These two courses will provide students with a solid foundation of both traditional and contemporary project management concepts while also preparing them for the Certified Associate in Project Management exam. The courses are part of the Tennessee Transfer Pathway, which allows students to transfer coursework into a four-year degree program. 

Speaker at the podium with a blue backdrop and two banners addresses group of people.
ORNL Director Stephen Streiffer speaks about the importance of project management and project controls skills at ORNL. Credit: Carlos Jones/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

The courses will be developed by ORNL’s Gregory Capps, who directed the lab’s Project Management Office for more than a decade and now helps with workforce development. Capps and other adjunct instructors will teach the courses.

“We are always exploring new ways to meet the needs of our students, business partners and communities,” RSCC President Chris Whaley said. “Project management skills are instrumental for the important work being done within our service area. We are thrilled to be able to work with ORNL to develop such an innovative program.”

In addition to providing valuable learning opportunities for students, this partnership will allow ORNL to tap into a pool of talented and motivated individuals who can help support the innovative research at the lab. 

“Whether it’s a new instrument to produce breakthroughs in materials research or a new facility to advance the potential of fusion energy, we are charged with delivering significant projects for the nation,” ORNL Director Stephen Streiffer said. “This partnership will help ensure we have the necessary workforce to continue doing that for years to come.”

For more information on the Project Management Program, contact Gregory Capps at cappsgl@roanestate.edu or (865) 354-3000, ext. 2255. 

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Porch Pirates Strike Again: Surge in Cell Phone Thefts Across Multiple States

Law enforcement agencies are investigating a surge in cell phone thefts from homes in Tennessee, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.