Roane State and TCAT Harriman raise more than $22,000 for Free Medical Clinic

Brad Jones

The Free Medical Clinic (FMC) held its annual Roane County BASH on June 7, 2024, an event aimed at raising money to provide healthcare services to low-income and uninsured residents of Roane, Anderson, and Morgan counties.

As part of this year’s fundraising campaign, FMC identified members of the community to participate in a sing-off competition. Those volunteers spent the weeks leading up to the event collecting pledges and donations for FMC while planning their musical performances.

Roane State’s own Vice President of Workforce and Community Development Teresa Duncan was one of those volunteers. When all her donations were tallied, Duncan had brought in more than $12,000, earning her group top honors in the sing-off competition. Organizers later reported that Duncan’s total was the most ever raised by a single volunteer at a BASH event.

“Singing for a large crowd was outside my comfort zone, but I was so excited to jump in for this great cause,” Duncan said. “The Free Medical Clinic connects many of our students in need to medical care. We could not be more thankful for the good work they’re doing in our communities. It truly makes a difference.”

TCAT Harriman, a neighboring Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) institution, also participated with President Chris Ayers volunteering to raise funds for the FMC. The total collected by the two colleges was more than $22,500. The amount raised by all the performers was over $32,000, which made up more than half of the grand total from all sources.

“With gracious and generous help from sponsors, community partners, and individual donors, more than $51,000 was raised on Friday, surpassing our goal,” FMC Executive Director Billy Edmonds said. “These funds will allow us to launch the first-ever no charge dental care service for low-income and uninsured patients in Roane County.”

Additionally, Roane State was named 2024 FMC Partner of the Year. The announcement was made during the BASH event, with Duncan accepting the award on the college’s behalf.

“Thank you to all who helped make this a fun and memorable event,” Edmonds added.

For more information about The Free Medical Clinic and its mission to provide healthcare to those in need, visit fmcor.org.

