Roane County Ambulance Involved in Accident Near Caney Creek Marina

Earlier today, a Roane County ambulance responding to an emergency call was involved in an accident on Highway 70 near Caney Creek Marina, according to EMA Director Tim Suter.

Details of the Incident:

What Happened : The ambulance, which was using emergency traffic protocols, struck another vehicle that had stopped suddenly in front of it. The ambulance crew was unable to avoid the collision.

: The ambulance, which was using emergency traffic protocols, struck another vehicle that had stopped suddenly in front of it. The ambulance crew was unable to avoid the collision. Injuries : Neither of the ambulance crew members were injured in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Roane Medical Center (RMC) for evaluation but did not sustain serious injuries.

: Neither of the ambulance crew members were injured in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Roane Medical Center (RMC) for evaluation but did not sustain serious injuries. Investigation: The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is currently investigating the incident to determine the exact circumstances and any contributing factors.

Director Suter emphasized the importance of caution and awareness when emergency vehicles are responding to calls, reminding the public to yield to emergency traffic to prevent such accidents.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available from the THP investigation.

