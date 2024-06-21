Ricky Ray Braden, Briceville

Ricky Ray Braden, age 66 of Briceville, Tennessee passed away on June 17, 2024, at his residence. Ricky was born October 17, 1957, in Roane County, Tennessee to the late Kenneth Eugene Braden and Della Melton Braden. Ricky worked in the forestry department and lived and breathed all things forestry. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed model cars in his spare time.

Survivors:

Brothers Paul David (Linda) Braden

Bobby Edward (Rhonda) Braden

Kenneth Eugene II (Vivian) Braden

Robby Lynn Braden

Billie Allen Braden

Sister Kathy (JP) Bledsoe

And a host of many other beloved family members.

