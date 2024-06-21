Ricky Ray Braden, Briceville

Ricky Ray Braden, age 66 of Briceville, Tennessee passed away on June 17, 2024, at his residence. Ricky was born October 17, 1957, in Roane County, Tennessee to the late Kenneth Eugene Braden and Della Melton Braden. Ricky worked in the forestry department and lived and breathed all things forestry. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed model cars in his spare time.

Survivors:

Brothers        Paul David (Linda) Braden

                      Bobby Edward (Rhonda) Braden

                      Kenneth Eugene II (Vivian) Braden

                      Robby Lynn Braden

                      Billie Allen Braden

Sister            Kathy (JP) Bledsoe

And a host of many other beloved family members.

