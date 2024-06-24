Richard Allan Story, 68

Richard Allan Story was born on November 15, 1955, and passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 22, 2024. Rick was a jack of all trades. He loved making jokes and making people laugh. His children and grandchildren were his life. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by: parents, Billy Joe Story and Joyce Brady; step-father, Melvin Brady; brothers Walt and Jon Story; and granddaughter Samantha Cole.

Richard is survived by his sons: Scott (Tammy) Story, Clay (Wendy) Cole, Derek (Rachel) Story, Chris (Jessica) Story, Tommy (Rachel) Cole and Larry Cole; daughter, Brandee (Alex) Jones; grandchildren, Brandon and Mason Story, Kaedyn and Delaney Story, Jonathan and Brooklyn Egan, Benjamin and Liam Story, Tyler and Ryan Cole, Damien Lambert, Larry Ray, Sierra Cole, Sarina, Peyton, Kyndel, Bryar and Syler Jones; great-grandchildren, Brantley and Lukas Barnes; siblings, Lois, Lester, Herman, Emily, Jeanie, Joey and Barbara; and many nieces and nephews; special friends, Larry Millsaps and Dennis Kissel; companion and best friend Amanda Bridges.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Richard Allan Story.

