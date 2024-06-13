Reverend James Edward Cagle, Spring City

Reverend James Edward Cagle, 82, of Spring City, TN, died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on June 11th, 2024. He was born in Spring City on January 2, 1942, to John and Artie Cagle. James attended Spring City High School before going to work in the textile industry where he oversaw plant operations in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Tennessee, and overseas in the Dominican Republic and Haiti. James received a call to ministry in 1984 and went on to serve a variety of roles including Pastor.

James was preceded in death by his parents John and Artie; first wife Peggy (mother of Ginger); Siblings Alfred, Margie, Wanda, and Jean.

He is survived by his wife Joyce of Spring City, Tennessee; His daughter Ginger; step-son Elijah; sisters Jeannie, and Deb; and three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 15, 2024, from 12:30-2:30 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow with Bro. Harold Newby officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Spring City Memorial Gardens in Spring City at approximately 3:45 pm. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Rev. James Edward Cagle.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...