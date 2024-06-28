Rev. Wayne Edward Burnette, Harriman (formerly of Rockwood)

Rev. Wayne Edward Burnette, age 82, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee, formerly of Rockwood, Tennessee went home to be with his Savior that he preached about for so many years, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. He was born January 6, 1942, in Paint Rock, Tennessee. He Pastored several area churches for many years, and also formerly managed Harrell’s IGA store in Kingston, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harrison & Hester Burnette; his loving wife whom he missed with all his heart, Venita Burnette; daughter, Sherry Matheson; granddaughter, Mandy Alison Leffew; brother, Paul Burnette; and sister, Ester Harrell.

Survivors include:

Daughter & Son-in-law: Tammy & Glenn Leffew

Grandchildren: Elizabeth Leffew

Megan Hill (Seth)

Heather Melson (McKinley)

Great Grandchildren: Jax Hill, Mason Hill, Cannon Melson, Colton Melson, Gavin Melson, Hadley Melson

Special Family Friend: Jewell Collins

Sisters: Donna Mullins (Wayne)

Linda Barnes (John)

And a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 29, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Glenn Leffew and Rev. Keith Mullins officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Swan Pond Baptist Church Cemetery in Harriman, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Rev. Wayne Edward Burnette.

