Rev. Thomas “Tom” Andrew Byrge Sr., 84, went home to be with his King on June 12, 2024, at his daughter’s home in Vancleave, Mississippi, after a hard-fought battle. He was born on February 21, 1940, to the late Pearly and Nancy Byrge at their home on Braden Flats in Briceville, Tennessee. Tom married Minnie Bell Braden on January 25, 1959, and together they had two children, eight grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. Tom graduated from Lake City High School and joined the United States Air Force on October 22, 1957, serving until his retirement as a Chief Master Sergeant (E-9) on October 31, 1979.

Tom obtained his Bachelor’s degree from William Carrey University, and his Master’s degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, continuing to follow the Lord’s command to serve Him. He helped plant Graceland Baptist Church in Vancleave, Mississippi, served as the Senior Pastor of Clinch River Baptist Church in Lake City, Tennessee, and became the “Pastor to Pastors” as the Director of Missions at the Clinton Baptist Association until his retirement in December of 2018. Even during his “retirement” years, he continued serving the Lord as interim pastor at Edgemoor Baptist Church, Black Oak Baptist Church, and also filled in as needed throughout East Tennessee.

Although he had many jobs and titles, his favorite was “Papaw.” Papaw Tom led his family by living the way that God called him to Live. He taught them all how to love God, love family, love others, and spread the Word of God so that all may know Him and have a relationship with Him.

Tom is survived by his wife of 65 years, Minne Belle Braden; brother, Everett (Gail) Byrge; sister, Hannah Faye Douglas; daughter, Millie (Richard) Arender; son, Thomas (Tessa) Byrge Jr.;8 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Pearly and Nancy Byrge; brother, Freeman Byrge; and great-grandchild, Zachary Arender.

Instead of flowers, Papaw Tom requested that any donations be made to Clinch River Baptist Church.

Visitation: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Monday, June 17, 2024, at Clinch River Baptist Church in Lake City, Tennessee

Funeral: 7:00 PM, Monday, June 17, 2024, at Clinch River Baptist Church with Rev. Darryl Arender, Rev. Jason Goans, and Rev. Robbie Leach Officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 2:00 PM, at the Clinch River Baptist Church Cemetery with Military Honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

