Ray Miller Sr, Spring City

Mr. Ray Miller, Sr., age 82, a resident of Spring City, Tennessee, and Lewiston, Michigan passed away Monday, June 3, 2024, at the Parkridge Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was born on August 1, 1941, in Oakland County, Michigan. He was a retired Auto Mechanic and enjoyed helping out at Miller Race Cars in Spring City and Drag Racing. He was preceded in death by his Mother & Step-Father, Bernice & Andy Darazia; brother, John Miller; and sister, Janet Miller.

Survivors include:

Sons: Ray Miller, Jr. (Christine) of Spring City, TN

Michael Miller (Kereatha) of Greenbrier, TN



Grandchildren: Catherine Fertado (Andrew)

Ray Miller III (Jamie)

Andrew Miller



Great Grandchildren: Maci Fertado, Shelby Fertado, and Rachel Miller



Cremation arrangements have been made. Private family memorial services will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Ray Miller, Sr.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...