Porch Pirates Strike Again: Surge in Cell Phone Thefts Across Multiple States

Law enforcement agencies are investigating a surge in cell phone thefts from homes in Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida, and Michigan, all linked to deliveries made by AT&T.

Information from Tennessee law enforcement agencies indicates that an organized group of criminals is accessing the addresses of cell phone deliveries. After the phones are delivered, suspects steal them from the porches of unsuspecting victims. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with these thefts. According to the source, these suspects revealed they are members of the Trinitarios, a prison gang from the Dominican Republic.

The suspects disclosed that gang members enter the United States and surrender to the U.S. Border Patrol. They are then permitted entry, provided with a cell phone, and given options on which city to relocate to. Upon selecting a city, they receive free airfare to their chosen destination. Once there, they obtain tracking numbers for the phones they intend to steal. After stealing the phones, they meet with their contact, hand over the stolen phones, and receive payment. The stolen phones are subsequently shipped back to the Dominican Republic.

Residents who have ordered cell phones or other valuable items are advised to monitor and track their deliveries closely and ensure someone is home to accept the packages. While security cameras may help deter theft, they do not always prevent it.

Shared by the 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson

