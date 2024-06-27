Patsy Lynn Hammond, 72

Patsy Lynn Hammond born May 7, 1952, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

She is preceded in death by her parents Carolyn and Clifford Overton, her brother James Overton, her mother and father-in-law Drew and Betty Hammond.

She is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 57 years William Hammond, her children James Hammond (Sherry) and Whitney Hammond (Melissa), her sister Kay Weaver (Jim), her sister-in-law Joyce Overton, sister-in-law Erin Humphrey (Danny), brother in law Patrick Hammond, her grandchildren Cody Hammond (Laura), Cailin Tolbert (Devin), Cole Hammond and Presley Hammond. Her great-grandchildren Daisy, Jesse, Briar, Walker, Fisher, and baby-to-be Ford. Also, her nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews that she adored along with many more family and friends.

Patsy will be forever known as the cookie lady. She loved to fish, cook, bowl, volunteer at the food pantry, and anything related to the Tennessee Vols. She was a people person and loved to talk to anyone about anything. She never knew a stranger.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Norris Methodist Food Pantry PO Box 327, Norris, TN 37828.

The services for Patsy Hammond will be held at the Norris United Methodist Church, 62 Ridgeway Road Norris, TN 37828 on Friday, June 28, 2024. Receiving of friends and family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm with funeral services to follow.

