Following a budget work session last Wednesday, the Oliver Springs Town Council is set to meet this Thursday, June 20th, at 7 PM at City Hall. The agenda includes several key items for consideration:

Continuing the Budget Resolution for Waterworks

Continuing the Budget Resolution for the General Fund

Discussing and possibly approving a fee for field usage at Arrowhead Park

The meeting is open to the public, and community comments are welcome.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...