Oliver Springs Town Council Reviews Budget, Approves Park Fees, and Names New Librarian

Brad Jones

At the latest meeting, the Oliver Springs Town Council reviewed several key agenda items. The council considered the continuation of the Budget Resolutions for Waterworks and the General Fund. A public hearing will precede the final budget passage on July 18th, which includes no increase in tax or water rates.

The council also heard from the codes enforcement officer, who reported good progress in cleaning up dilapidated properties around town, though street parking remains a focus area.

Mayor Stiltner announced that Jessica Patterson is the new librarian for the town’s library and encouraged residents to visit and utilize the library’s resources.

Additionally, the council passed a motion allowing the city manager to draft an ordinance to charge a fee for the use of Arrowhead Park’s fields. The fees, $200 per day for the baseball field and $100 per day for the softball field, will only apply to non-local teams and tournaments not affiliated with the town.

