Oliver Springs Town Council Reviews Budget, Approves Park Fees, and Names New Librarian

At the latest meeting, the Oliver Springs Town Council reviewed several key agenda items. The council considered the continuation of the Budget Resolutions for Waterworks and the General Fund. A public hearing will precede the final budget passage on July 18th, which includes no increase in tax or water rates.

The council also heard from the codes enforcement officer, who reported good progress in cleaning up dilapidated properties around town, though street parking remains a focus area.

Mayor Stiltner announced that Jessica Patterson is the new librarian for the town’s library and encouraged residents to visit and utilize the library’s resources.

Additionally, the council passed a motion allowing the city manager to draft an ordinance to charge a fee for the use of Arrowhead Park’s fields. The fees, $200 per day for the baseball field and $100 per day for the softball field, will only apply to non-local teams and tournaments not affiliated with the town.

You can watch the full replay of the meeting on this station at 10 AM Saturday morning to hear all the comments and discussions on Xfinity Channel 1086, or streaming on our website, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and on a Roku, FireTV, AppleTV streaming devices by using the BoxCast App and searching for BBB Communications.

