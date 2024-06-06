Oliver Springs Town Council and Water Board Meeting Tonight

The Oliver Springs Town Council and Water Board members are scheduled to meet this evening, June 5th, at 6:30 PM at City Hall. The agenda includes several important items of new business for both the Water Board and the Town Council.

Water Board Agenda

The Water Board will address the following items:

Discontinuation of Service Policy – Discussion and possible approval of changes to the policy regarding the discontinuation of water service. Water Department Policy Manual – Discussion and possible approval of the updated Water Department Policy Manual. FY2024-2025 Budget – Discussion and possible approval of the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Following the completion of these items, the Water Board meeting will adjourn.

City Council Agenda

The City Council will consider the following items:

Reimbursement from 2023 TASC Insurance – Discussion and possible approval of reimbursement related to the 2023 TASC insurance. Roane County E-911 Board Representative – Discussion and possible approval of Chief David Laxton as the Town of Oliver Springs representative on the Roane County E-911 Board. Master Agreement for Garage/Shed Replacement – Approval of a master agreement concerning the replacement of garages and sheds. FY2024-2025 Budget – Discussion and possible approval of the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Budget Workshop Date – Discussion on scheduling a date for the budget workshop.

The community is encouraged to attend this evening’s meeting to stay informed and involved in the local governance of Oliver Springs. For more information and updates on meeting agendas and materials, residents can visit the town’s official website or contact City Hall directly.

