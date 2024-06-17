Oak Ridge Municipal Building Main Entrance to Temporarily Relocate for ADA-Compliant Ramp and Stairway Construction

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (June 14, 2024) — Crews will begin work today (June 17, 2024) to install a ramp and a new stairway at the main entrance of the Oak Ridge Municipal Building.

Beginning today, crews will block off the doorways and area in front of the main entrance to the Municipal Building to bring in equipment. The area will be considered a construction zone until the project is completed in about 60 days.

The project involves tearing out the old concrete stairs that are there, installing a ramp, and making the stairs compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The courtroom will remain open during this phase of construction.

To access City Court, the Court Clerk’s Office, and the Oak Ridge Police Department during this time, people can still park in the same lot in front of the courtroom and Utility Business Office (UBO) but will enter in the doors labeled Administration to the right of the main entrance and left of the UBO.

The medication drop box will also be relocated to the same alternate entrance.

For more information, please contact Oak Ridge Public Works at (865) 425-1875.

