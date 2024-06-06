Norris City Council Meeting Scheduled for June 10th: Opportunities for Community Involvement Announced

The City Council for Norris is set to convene next Monday, June 10th, at 6 PM. This meeting is crucial for community members as it not only addresses ongoing city business but also highlights opportunities for citizens to actively participate in local governance and community service.

There are currently openings on several important boards and commissions that citizens of Norris can apply to serve on. These include:

  • Board of Zoning Appeals
  • Tree Commission
  • Norris Archives
  • Norris Little Theatre Board
  • Anderson County Library Board (Norris Appointment)

Residents who wish to serve on any of these boards should contact Mayor Chris Mitchell directly. For the latest information on meeting dates, materials, and other city updates, please visit the official City of Norris website at www.CityofNorris.com.

Don’t miss this opportunity to get involved and help shape the future of Norris. Attend the City Council meeting on June 10th and consider applying for one of the available positions to make a difference in your community.

