Norma Jean Welch, age 77, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina passed away Monday, June 3, 2024.
Graveside Service 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2024 at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Welch Family.
Mary Lou Whitten Auxier of Oak Ridge died June 8, 2024. She was born on January …