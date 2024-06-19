Norma Clinton Smith, 98

Norma Clinton Smith passed away Sunday, June 16th, 2024 at Canterfield Assisted Living in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Born August 4, 1925, in Pulaski County, Indiana, she was the fourth of five daughters of the late James Daniel and Clara Belle Collins. Her mother died when Norma was three. Her oldest sister Leila Phae helped raise her four sisters while their dad worked on the farm. Norma graduated from Monon High School even though she had no books. Times were very hard and she recalled she had no lunch except when she could pick an apple from a tree near the school. She sang in the high school chorus. Norma worked at the railroad shortly during the war. She married Charles M. Clinton in 1953. She volunteered as a Brownie Leader, a Pink Lady at the hospital, and as church youth leader in different towns as DuPont transferred her husband many times during his career. They moved to Chattanooga in 1970. She was a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church for over 46 years. She was very thrifty all her life and was able to provide their daughter Carole, and grandchildren with the educational opportunities that she had not had for herself. She loved playing bridge, golf, growing plants and bonsai trees, and entertaining family and friends. In 1986 she made a hole-in-one on the 17th hole at Creeks Bend in the Stroh Lovers Tournament. Fourteen years later she made a second hole-in-one at the same place. After Chuck’s death in 1985, she married Orville Richard Smith in 1988.

Norma and Richard traveled extensively in United States and to 66 countries. In 2010 Norma moved to Creekside Retirement Community in Chattanooga. At Creekside, she was the welcome lady for new residents, and participated in the many activities and musical performances. She was an avid and skilled bridge player and accomplished dancer. She moved to Canterfield of Oak Ridge in 2015 to live near her daughter and son-in-law. She fully participated in all the activities of Canterfield. She attended First United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge and the New York Avenue Church of Christ at Canterfield on Sunday evenings. Norma’s motto was “live, love, laugh, and be happy”. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She was proceeded in death by her husbands Charles M. Clinton of Hixson and Orville Richard Smith of Hixson, sisters Maxine Elden, Leila Phae Boller, Phyllis Burrow, Madge Floren, stepdaughter Casey Austin, and grandson Clayton Daniel Evans.

She is survived by daughter Carole (Richard) Evans, grandson Nathaniel (Amy) Clinton Evans of Woodstock, GA, and their children Mckinley and Chase and granddaughter Ashley Elizabeth Evans of Seattle, and sons Owen and Sawyer. She is also survived by stepchildren Christine Smith, and Dr. Richard (Ruth) Smith, their daughters Dr. Casey Smith and Dr. Barbara Smith, Connie Smith, and granddaughter Sandy. She was loved by numerous nieces and nephews spread across the United States.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

