Nora Mae Bowman, 91

Nora Mae Bowman age 91, was born August 9, 1932, in Knoxville, TN to the late Ernest Rader and Alta (Epperson) Rader. She passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at Westmoreland Health and Rehab in Knoxville, TN.

She was the song leader for Cagle Terrace in Knoxville, TN for many years. Nora attended First Apostolic Church in Knoxville, TN for 2 ½ years before her declining health.

Along with her parents, Nora is preceded in death by her brothers, Leonard Rader, Ernest Rader, Ed Rader, and Leon Rader; sisters, Margaret Currie and Cora Coleman.

Nora is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and a host of other friends.

The family would like to give special thanks and appreciation to Westmoreland Health and Rehab for eight years of their loving care of her.

Graveside service for Nora will be at 11:00 am on Friday, June 28th, 2024, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Knoxville, TN with Bishop Billy McCool officiating.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the family of Nora Mae Bowman.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...