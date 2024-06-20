No threat to public after bag of contaminated clothing found on Highway 58

Brad Jones 6 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 40 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (June 20, 2024) – Traffic along Highway 58 near Horizon Center has returned to normal and there’s no threat to the public after the Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to a report of a bag of radioactive material in the roadway.

Oak Ridge Fire Department units were dispatched just before 8 a.m. Thursday. The caller told dispatchers they stopped and moved the bag from the center of the roadway to the guardrail. When firefighters arrived, the bag was intact and radiation meters indicated very low radioactivity, consistent with used personal protective equipment (protective clothing).

“Thanks to the swift response by the caller and our firefighters, there was never any threat to the public or environment,” Oak Ridge Fire Chief Travis Solomon said.

Fire crews contacted local resources to properly dispose of the bag.

An investigation is underway. No further information is available at this time.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Bruster’s Ice Cream Host Pint for a Pint Promotion

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is partnering with Bruster’s Ice Cream for the “Pint for a …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.