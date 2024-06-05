New Era for Coalfield Softball and Volleyball: A Season of Firsts and New Beginnings

Coalfield High School is buzzing with excitement as the Lady Jackets Softball team welcomes their new head coach, Ryan Carson. With a wealth of experience and a fresh vision for the team, Coach Carson is poised to lead the Lady Jackets to new heights this season. Carson’s appointment marks a promising chapter for Coalfield softball.

Coach Carson takes the reins from Coach David Hixson, bringing a renewed energy and a commitment to building on the team’s progress this season, which finished 9-13. Carson looks forward to making Coalfield a yearly contender for the District Title and making trips to the state tournament once again.

In tandem with Coach Carson’s announcement, Coalfield Middle School is also celebrating a significant milestone. This season marks the inaugural year for the middle school’s volleyball program, and it is with great pride that the school announces Brianna Massengale as the first head coach. Coach Massengale brings a passion for the sport and a dedication to nurturing young talent, laying a solid foundation for future success.

Coach Massengale expressed her enthusiasm for starting this program from the ground up and introducing the student athletes to the sport, developing their skills for moving on up to high school volleyball.

Meanwhile, Coalfield Middle School’s softball program is also experiencing a change in leadership. Coach Tyler Meredith has been appointed as the new head middle school softball coach. Meredith will have to deal with the loss of several great players on a team that finished 24-2 but is up for the challenge. He was an assistant last season and replaces Tabitha Davis.

Additionally, Coalfield High School’s volleyball team is under new leadership. Jessica Stubbs has been named the new head coach, replacing Susan Noe. Stubbs, is expected to continue building on the team’s past successes. They are coming off a district championship season.

Congratulations to Coach Ryan Carson, Coach Tyler Meredith, Coach Brianna Massengale, and Coach Jessica Stubbs on their new roles. The future looks bright for Coalfield’s athletic programs, and the community is ready to cheer on their teams to victory.

