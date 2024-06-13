Nancy Slice Hardin, 90, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 5, 2024, in Oak Ridge, TN, with family by her side. Nancy Katherine was born December 22, 1933, in Winchester, Kentucky to John Russell Jones, Sr., and Martha Keene Jones. Her family moved often during her childhood, and she attended multiple schools in Kentucky before they relocated to Loudon, TN in 1944 for her father’s employment at ORNL. When housing became available, they moved to Oak Ridge in August 1945, where she felt that she had finally found home. She made lifelong friends in her neighborhood, at Robertsville Baptist Church, Jefferson Junior High School, and Oak Ridge High School. Nancy was heartbroken when her family moved again, to Karns, just before her senior year. However, she quickly made new friends at Karns High School, where she served as editor of the yearbook and was named most likely to succeed, before graduating in 1951.

Upon his return from military service in Korea, she married James A. Slice, Jr., on August 29, 1952, in Oak Ridge. Prior to having their three children, she did secretarial work at ORNL, until she and Jim relocated to Ohio, where both were employed at Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant. The family returned to Woodland in Oak Ridge in 1962, where she lived the rest of her life. She was at home for years with her children and was active in and supportive of their interests and activities. She served in various ways at Grace Lutheran Church, including singing in the choir, and participated in Christian Women’s Club. Later in her life, she was active in Bible Study Fellowship.

When her children were older, she returned to work, first in the Campfire Girls office, then at Redmond Enterprises. In 1978, she transitioned back to ORNL, where she held several positions in various divisions. She later worked in Policies and Procedures at K-25 and eventually retired from Tax Administration at Y-12 in 1997. While working full-time, she attended Roane State Community College and eventually earned a bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Wesleyan University in 1990.

In “retirement”, she was employed by Cappiello Real Estate, and subsequently as financial secretary at her church, Calvary Baptist. For years, she worked as a tax preparer with H&R Block, and then 34 years for American Income Tax Service, retiring in 2012. She also did accounting and payroll for several small businesses.

Amazingly, Nancy found time to travel to several European countries and the UK, cruise with her church, and take numerous domestic trips. She was deeply impacted by her experiences on multiple church mission trips to Romania. She was a life-long learner, loved to read, and retained a keen mind to the very end of her life.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by both of her former husbands, James A. Slice, Jr. and Fred R. Hardin; her three brothers, J. R. Jones, Jr., S. Joe Jones, and Samuel K. Jones; her sister, Mary Ann Jones Swafford; four sisters-in-law, Faye Hipshire Jones, Rachel Jones, Keiko Yamada Jones, and Barbara Mason Slice; three brothers-in-law, William Lynn Slice, Grant Forbes Simpson, and Basil Campbell; two nephews and one niece.

She is survived by her son, James Alvin Slice, III (Suzy) of McDonough, GA; two daughters, Joy Wells (David) of Greenville, SC, and Janie Bryant (Gary) of Greenback, TN; thirteen grandchildren, Malachi Jonathan Slice (Chana), David Christian Slice, James Alvin Slice, IV, John Michael Slice, Joseph Levi Slice, David Aaron Wells (Gabrielle), Nathan Asbury Wells (Lynda), Samuel Pendleton Wells, Katherine Lucille Duncan (David), Joel Garrett Bryant, Amanda Jane Bryant, Elizabeth Marie Bryant (Daniel Osborne), and Joseph Gabriel Bryant (Rachel); seventeen great-grandchildren, several step-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Linda Campbell, of Williamsburg, VA, and Terri Jones, of Knoxville; brother-in-law, Steve Swafford, of Knoxville; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express deep gratitude to the personnel of Caris Hospice for the compassionate and loving care they provided. In lieu of flowers, they request memorial donations to the Jody Gouge Mission Fund at Calvary Baptist Church, 163 N. Jefferson Circle, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, or to KARM, P. O. Box 3310, Knoxville, TN 37927-3310.

The family will receive friends 10:30-11:45 am Saturday, June 15, 2024, at Calvary Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon with Rev. Steve McDonald officiating. Interment will follow immediately after at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.mottmckameyfh.com.

