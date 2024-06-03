Mona Suzanne Humphreys, Harriman

Ms. Mona Suzanne Humphreys, 64, of Harriman, passed away Friday, May 31, 2024, at her home. She was employed by West Trucking Company in Kingston, TN for 20+ years. She was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church of Harriman and she was known for her love for Jesus, her passion for life, and putting others before herself.

She is preceded in death by her father: Lonnie Kreis.

Mother: Ann Vought.

Brother: Michael Kreis.

She is survived by her two brothers & sister-in-law: Wade & Angela Kreis, and Curt Kreis.

Sister & brother-in-law: Connie & Frank Potter.

Two nieces.

One nephew.

Along with many other friends and loved ones.

Cremation arrangements have been made and a graveside service will follow at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Mona Suzanne Humphreys

