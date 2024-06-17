Michael Turnbill, Clinton

News Department 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 32 Views

Michael Turnbill, age 79, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2024, at his residence in Clinton, TN.

He was a lifelong member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church and was a dedicated Christian who volunteered at the Mt. Pisgah print shop. He was a native of Dutch Valley. He was a locksmith for Oak Ridge City Schools for 25 years and loved working on small engines.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Martha Turnbill; brother Allen “Shorty” Turnbill; sister Rebecca Hammons.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Marion Turnbill; sons Mike Turnbill, Jr. and wife Crystal, and Christopher Turnbill; grandchildren Michael Lee Turnbill III, Jessica Marie Turnbill, Seth Sweet, Kimberly Bean; great-grandchildren Isabell Marie, Willa, Zander, Jolee; brother John Anothony Turnbill (Jill); his special pet Sally; and also by his special friends and church family at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Print Shop.

A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Turnbill family.

About News Department

Check Also

Donald Riley Jr, Lancing

Donald Riley Jr., age 65 of Lancing passed away Sunday, June 16, 2024, at his …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.