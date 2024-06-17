Michael Turnbill, Clinton

Michael Turnbill, age 79, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2024, at his residence in Clinton, TN.

He was a lifelong member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church and was a dedicated Christian who volunteered at the Mt. Pisgah print shop. He was a native of Dutch Valley. He was a locksmith for Oak Ridge City Schools for 25 years and loved working on small engines.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Martha Turnbill; brother Allen “Shorty” Turnbill; sister Rebecca Hammons.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Marion Turnbill; sons Mike Turnbill, Jr. and wife Crystal, and Christopher Turnbill; grandchildren Michael Lee Turnbill III, Jessica Marie Turnbill, Seth Sweet, Kimberly Bean; great-grandchildren Isabell Marie, Willa, Zander, Jolee; brother John Anothony Turnbill (Jill); his special pet Sally; and also by his special friends and church family at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Print Shop.

A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Turnbill family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...