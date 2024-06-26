Michael Ray Nolan, Knoxville

Michael Ray Nolan age 56 of Knoxville, TN went home to be with the Lord on June 20, 2024. Michael was affectionately nicknamed “Goodwrench” by his peers because he could fix just about any vehicle that he touched. No matter what the issue was, Michael could always figure it out and have it purring like a kitten. Michael was an avid car enthusiast. He loved older vehicles and hot rods, restoring his own vehicle a Chevrolet Nova, which he enjoyed taking out as often as he could. Michael loved his family without measure, and he will be sorely missed by his many friends and family.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Harlan and Connie Nolan, grandparents Arizona McGhee Thomas, Luke and Ruthie Nolan, and great-nephew Elijah Bryant.

Michael is survived by his brother Gary Nolan and wife Barbara, sister Lisa Mashburn and husband Lea, nieces Ashley Greenlee and fiance Jarrett, Audrey Greenlee, and fiance Steven, great nieces Averi Greenlee and Ravyn Martin, great nephews Eziah Bryant and Grayson Bryant, and special friends Teresa Pate and Len Granath.

The family will host a Celebration of Life for friends and family in the near future. Donations to Sacred Ground Hospice House, Knoxville, TN, are appreciated.

Circle of Life Cremation LLC is honored to serve the family of Michael Nolan.

