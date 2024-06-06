MEDIC Urgently Seeks Blood Donors: Critical Shortage of O Negative and O Positive Blood Types

MEDIC is facing a critical shortage of O Negative and O Positive blood types, with less than a two-day supply remaining. The organization is urgently calling on donors to help replenish the stock and ensure that there is enough blood available for those in need.

Incentives for Donors

To encourage donations, MEDIC is offering several promotions throughout the month of June:

Beach Towel : All donors will receive a beach towel for their donation throughout June.

: All donors will receive a beach towel for their donation throughout June. World Blood Donor Day : On June 14, donors will receive a special tumbler instead of the towel in honor of World Blood Donor Day.

: On June 14, donors will receive a special tumbler instead of the towel in honor of World Blood Donor Day. Ripley’s Aquarium Ticket: From June 10 to June 14, all successful donors will receive a ticket to Ripley’s Aquarium.

Special Incentives for Platelet Donors

MEDIC also provides specific incentives for platelet donors, including:

Daily E-Gift Cards

MEDIC Platelet Punch Card Program

Daily MEDIC Gift

Platelet donors are required to make an appointment, which can be done by calling 865-521-2684.

How to Donate

Appointments for all donors can be made online at www.medicblood.org, via the MEDIC app, or by calling 865-524-3074.

Why Your Donation Matters

Donating blood is a simple yet impactful way to save lives. With the current critical shortage of O Negative and O Positive blood types, your donation is more important than ever. Each donation can help save multiple lives, making a profound difference in the community.

MEDIC urges all eligible donors to come forward and help address this urgent need. Your donation can provide critical support to patients in emergency situations, those undergoing surgeries, and individuals receiving treatment for severe illnesses.

Don’t miss this chance to make a difference and receive a special thank-you gift for your generosity. Schedule your appointment today and help MEDIC ensure that blood is available when it is needed most.

