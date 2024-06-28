MEDIC Regional Blood Center Offers Special Edition Donor Hat for July Donors

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is celebrating donors with a special edition gray and white Tennessee Donor Hat from July 1 to July 14. Donors at both donor centers and mobile drives will receive the hat while supplies last, along with coupons for Texas Roadhouse, Salsarita’s, and Denton’s.

MEDIC will be closed on July 4th for the holiday but will operate regular hours the day before and after.

Platelet donors have additional incentives such as daily e-gift cards, the MEDIC platelet punch card program, and the daily MEDIC gift. Appointments for platelet donations can be made by calling 865-521-2684, and general donation appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org, via the MEDIC app, or by calling 865-524-3074.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 25 hospitals in East Tennessee, including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center. Blood, platelets, and plasma donated through MEDIC stay in East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky, directly benefiting local communities.

Remember, donated blood takes at least three days to be processed and ready for distribution, making current donations crucial for trauma events. For more information, visit www.medicblood.org.

