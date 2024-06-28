MEDIC Regional Blood Center Offers Special Edition Donor Hat for July Donors

Brad Jones 2 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 13 Views

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is celebrating donors with a special edition gray and white Tennessee Donor Hat from July 1 to July 14. Donors at both donor centers and mobile drives will receive the hat while supplies last, along with coupons for Texas Roadhouse, Salsarita’s, and Denton’s.

MEDIC will be closed on July 4th for the holiday but will operate regular hours the day before and after.

Platelet donors have additional incentives such as daily e-gift cards, the MEDIC platelet punch card program, and the daily MEDIC gift. Appointments for platelet donations can be made by calling 865-521-2684, and general donation appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org, via the MEDIC app, or by calling 865-524-3074.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 25 hospitals in East Tennessee, including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center. Blood, platelets, and plasma donated through MEDIC stay in East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky, directly benefiting local communities.

Remember, donated blood takes at least three days to be processed and ready for distribution, making current donations crucial for trauma events. For more information, visit www.medicblood.org.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

New TN State Laws Effective July 1

Laws-Effective-July-1-Download July1st2024-1Download

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.