MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Bruster’s Ice Cream Host Pint for a Pint Promotion

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is partnering with Bruster’s Ice Cream for the “Pint for a Pint” promotion on June 26 and 27. Blood donors at Donor Centers and Mobile Drives will receive a coupon for a pint of ice cream. Additional perks for donors include a beach towel and a Texas Roadhouse coupon.

Platelet donors have access to special incentives such as daily e-gift cards, the MEDIC platelet punch card program, and the daily MEDIC gift. Platelet donors must schedule an appointment by calling 865-521-2684.

Appointments for all donations can be made online at www.medicblood.org, via the MEDIC app, or by calling 865-524-3074.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 25 hospitals in the region, including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center. Blood, platelets, and plasma donated through MEDIC stay within East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky, directly benefiting local community members.

Remember, it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution, making current donations critical for trauma events.

For more information, visit www.medicblood.org.

