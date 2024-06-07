Mary Ruth Pless, Norris

Mary Ruth Pless, age 96, of Norris, TN passed away from her earthly home to her new heavenly home on Thursday, June 6th, 2024. She loved living in Norris for more than 60 years. She was recently recognized for her many years of support to Norris and was honored with a key to the city. Mary Ruth was a member of The First Baptist Church in Andersonville for more than 40 years. She was loved by all and loving and compassionate to everyone around her, especially her caregivers. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was the last Matriarch of our family, and we will remember her loving legacy always and forever.

Mary Ruth is preceded in death by her loving husband Robert Eugene Pless of Norris and daughter Vickie Walker of Clinton.

She will be greatly missed by her son Robert Pless Jr and wife Teresa Pless; granddaughter Jill Walker and grandsons Eric Schultz and Scott Cloninger; as well as her great-grandchildren Brandon and Grayson. She is survived by her sister Peggy Rutherford of Johnson City. The family wants to send a huge thank you to Amedisys Home Health and the many nurses and caregivers who served in Mary Ruth’s home over the last four years. You will never know how much you have meant in our lives and how much we appreciate the love and care you gave to her.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, from 1-2 PM, with a Celebration of Life service to follow in the chapel. Family and friends will travel to the Norris Memorial Gardens for Mary’s graveside service following celebration of life. www.holleygamble.com

