Mary Dunaway, 84

Mary Dunaway – September 12, 1939 – May 30, 2024

Our beloved Mimi has left us. We are devastated and heartbroken, but thankful for the 84 years that we had her. Her never-ending positivity, kindness, and joyful spirit uplifted everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. She was the definition of unconditional love and was one of those rare individuals who was truly beautiful inside and out.

She has joined these loved ones who passed away before her: Husbands – Leonard Davis and Gary Dunaway, daughter Lorrie Davis Bowens, and sister Angeline Norris.

Mimi is survived and will be missed terribly by her children: Linda Davis Porter (Peter) of Moore, SC, Jim Davis of Cashers, NC, Kelly Davis Harris (Jim) of Clinton, TN. Grandchildren: Paige Sawers of Seattle, WA, Avery Porter of Burlington, NC, Carolina Harris of Clinton, TN, Angie Rice of Mars Hill, NC. Twin-sister, Jean McHone of Clayton, North Carolina.

Her life will be celebrated at a private family gathering at a later date.

Mimi loved the written word. Please take time to read a book or poem in her honor or, as she was fond of saying, “Just stop and smell the roses.”

In Lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Mimi’s love of all living creatures by donating to:

Anderson County Animal Shelter,

1480 Blockhouse Valley Rd

Clinton, TN 37716

(865) 264-6315

See you on the other side, Mimi. Bon Voyage!

