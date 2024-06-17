Mark Robert Cragle, Knoxville

Mark Robert Cragle, age 64, of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Mark was an Army Veteran Paratrooper of the 82nd Airborne. He collected vintage comic books, and loved cooking and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by parents, Ray and Phyllis Cragle, and brother Matthew Cragle.

Mark is survived by wife, Rachael Cragle, daughter, Marsha Cragle, grandsons, Raymond and Jonathan Cragle, sister, Donna Fernandez and husband Barry, mother-in-law, Eileen Hooker, brother-in-law, Ashley Calhoun and wife Amy, sister in law, Paige Velasco and husband Kevin, sister-in-law, Allison Evers and husband Eric, Aunt Sally Arwood, nieces, Danielle, Katie, Taylor, and Lola, and nephew Benjamin.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 22 from 3-5 PM at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home. Military honors will be held at 5 PM.

