Margie Lee (Finn) Johnson, 93, Knoxville (formerly of Rockwood)

Margie Lee (Finn) Johnson, 93, of Knoxville, formerly of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, with her family by her side. Margie was born March 1, 1931, in Freedom, Pennsylvania to Ewing and Esther Whitlock Finn. She grew up on “The Apple Farm” in Southern Indiana. Margie was one of eleven children, eight of whom preceded her in death, as did her parents, son, David Alan Johnson, and a grandson William Eric Johnson.

Margie attended college at Knoxville’s East Tennessee Baptist Hospital School of Nursing, and she worked many years as an R.N. She actively supported her community. She volunteered in many activities, including Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and teaching adults to read. Margie was an avid reader, and she enjoyed genealogy research, antiquing, and refinishing furniture. She loved to travel and traveled throughout the U.S. and Europe. Margie was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Rockwood United Methodist Church.

Survivors include:

Husband: Charles W. Johnson of Rockwood, TN

Children: Glenn (Peggy) Johnson of Knoxville, TN

Lynda (George) Hoagland of Decatur, AL

Dale (Debbie) Johnson of Rockwood, TN

Deborah Cherry of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: David Bryce Johnson, Rebecca Hoagland, Ali (Tanner) Glenn, Danielle Marie Johnson, Della McGuire, and Megan Cherry Weaver

Great Grandchildren: Ingram Glenn, Brittany Rain Weir, Wyatt Leland, Catherine Cherry, and Grace Weaver

Great-Great Grandchild: Jada Jensen

Brother: Dennis (Bryann) Finn

Sister: Patricia F. Hunter

And a host of nieces and nephews, and many friends who loved her.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Dr. David Tabor officiating. Interment will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Dementia Society of America, or American Heart Association, or Rockwood United Methodist Church.

