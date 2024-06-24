Margaret June Adkisson, 90

Margaret June Adkisson, age 90 of the Annadell Community went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 21, 2024. Just as she had hoped, she was surrounded by her family whom she loved spending time with.

June was saved at an early age and is a charter member of Pilot Mountain Old Fashion Baptist Church/Redemption Baptist Church.

June is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Bill Adkisson; parents Finley and Julie (Sexton) Hamby; infant sister Mary Lee Hamby; brother Harold Hamby, Tommy and (sister-in-law) Mary Hamby, and nephew Ricky Hamby.

She is survived by her daughter and son in law Donna and George Ed Melhorn and her son Jeff Adkisson; grandchildren Candace and Brad Mullins, Brittany, and Scott Pafford, Alex and Ginger Melhorn, Alyssa, and Dakota Moss and Logan and Hannah Adkisson; brother and sister in law John and Judy Hamby and her sister Peggy “JoAnn” MacFadden; 8 great-grandchildren Bradlee, Caden, Blake, Sawyer, Laney, Carter, Sadie and Claire; nieces and nephews Jeannie Taylor, Kathy and Tommy Schubert, Rebecca, and Bill Langford, Kevin and Jolene Hamby, Greg and Beck Smith, Chris Smith, John, and Teresa King.

She also had several special friends that were more like family Lynn and Gary Vanderpool, Helen Thomas, Glenna Mae Hamby, Cheri Hamby, and Leslie Joe Jones. June’s greatest wish was that we would all be together in Heaven.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Lane Cemetery in the Annadell Community.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Margaret June Adkisson.

