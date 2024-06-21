Crews will be performing maintenance on the Cove Lane Water Tank, starting on June 20 and should be complete by July 5. We have made adjustments to our distribution system, where all customers in the Cove Ln area should have the same pressure and volume, as when the tank is in operation.
If you experience any air or discoloration in your water, please flush from an outside spigot, if available, for 1-2 minutes. If the air or discoloration continues longer, please contact our office at 865-435-7722. After hours, you may contact Oliver Springs Dispatch at 865-435-7777.
We apologize for any inconvenience in your water service.
Maintenance on Cove Lane Water Tank Scheduled from June 20 to July 5
