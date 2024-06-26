Lucy Ellen Pierce Cagley, Oak Ridge

Lucy Ellen Pierce Cagley of Oak Ridge, TN, born Aug. 13, 1940, in Elizabethton, TN, passed away June 24, 2024.

Lucy was a 1958 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. She retired from the y-12 Security Complex after 30 years of service. She was one of the first women set up as a process supervisor at Y-12. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in Oak Ridge. Lucy was a member of the Claxton Church of Christ. She especially loved her family and always enjoyed being around them.

Lucy was preceded in death by her parents Anderson and Florence Pierce and sister Carolyn Seagle, Sister-In-Law Catherine Queener, and Step-GrandDaughter Andrea Haynes.

She is survived by Husband George Cagley, Sons Tracy Parker, and Mitch Parker (Tammy), brother-in-law Ronald Seagle, Tom Cagley (Diane), Bill Cagley (Heidi), and Steve Queener. Stepsons Jeff Cagley (Teresa), Joe Cagley, Step Daughters Tina McGhee (Jerry Dale), Marianne Powers (AC), Angela Campbell (Ronnie), Grand Children Nick Parker, Matt Parker, Zach Parker, Shelby Carden (Nick). Step Grandchildren Josh Cagley, Jerri Nicole Manos, Chancy Powers, Blake Farmer, Brooklyn Watkins, Luke and Cooper Campbell. Great-Grandchildren Owen Parker, Rhett and Crew Carden, Mason and Emma Cagley, Porter, and Pressley Manos, Erin and Reagan Powers, Kate and Case Haynes, Riley and Carter Farmer, Wyatt and Brooklyn Brock, Dallas, Easton, and McKenleigh Watkins.

We wish to thank all of the loving and caring nurses from Professional Care Management and Amedisys Hospice for their care of Lucy.

The family will host a visitation on Sunday, June 30, 2024, from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm with funeral service to follow at 2:00, in the chapel of Weatherford Mortuary. Graveside services at Oak Ridge Memorial Park will follow the funeral.

