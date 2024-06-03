Linda A. Brown, Clinton

Linda A. Brown, 79, of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Parkwest Medical Center. Linda, a steel magnolia, was born July 30, 1944, in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late Robert and Mary Ayers. She was known as mother, granny, and friend, but her favorite title was “LB,” a nickname her great-grandchildren gave her. She loved working in her yard between body pump and spin classes at Gold’s Gym. In her final months, she became a puzzle enthusiast and fan of Matlock, but not Perry Mason. She loved her family dearly, though not as much as her dog.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Ayers; sister, Shirley Patton; great-granddaughter, Charlie Clark; and longtime partner, Bill Taylor.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Clark & husband Douglas of Clinton; son, Todd Brown & wife Janet of Woodstock, GA; grandchildren, Apryl Bradshaw & husband Justin of Clinton, Matthew Clark & fiancé Heather Ballard of Clarksville; Jamie Dandridge & husband Bradford of Clinton, Tori Clark & fiancé Trentin Fine of Clinton, Katrina Brown of Wichita, KS, and Dylan Brown of Woodstock, GA; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 expected great-grandchild; brother, Raymond Ayers of Redding, CA; several nieces and nephews; beloved dog, Buddy; and special friend, Jenny Hatfield.

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Friday, June 7, 2024, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, with services to follow in the chapel. Her graveside will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

