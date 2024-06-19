Larry Lynn Hudgins, Knoxville

Mr. Larry Lynn Hudgins, age 76 of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2024. He was born on May 4, 1948, in Rockwood. Mr. Hudgins was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a member and pastor of Crab Orchard Church of Christ in Cumberland County for 10 years. He was a retired licensed funeral director and pre-need insurance agent with Smith Mortuary in Maryville, TN.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Simuel and Helen Foland Hudgins.

He is survived by:

Wife of 53 years: Mary Jane Hudgins

Sons: Timothy Hudgins & Jeremiah Hudgins

5 Grandchildren: Mason, Kaitlynn, Zoe, Vaughn, and Noah Hudgins

Brother: Donald Hudgins (Anita)

Sister: Sandra Gibson

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 20, 2024, from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm ET with Gary Vance officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with full military honors presented by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Larry Lynn Hudgins.

