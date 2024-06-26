Larry Douglas Potter, Oakdale

Mr. Larry Douglas Potter, of Oakdale, passed away Friday, June 21, 2024, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was a member of Crab Orchard Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Owen & Edith Potter.
He is survived by his wife: Reba Bingham Potter.
Two sons: Ritchie Potter and Joey Potter.
Five grandchildren: Heather, Bethany, Brett, Brady, and Tori.
Five great grandchildren: Sylas, Ellie Anna, Kolyson, Reece, and Wrenley.
Brother: Donald Potter.
Two sisters: Linda Hardwick and Brenda Parks.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Larry Douglas Potter.