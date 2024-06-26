Larry Douglas Potter, Oakdale

Mr. Larry Douglas Potter, of Oakdale, passed away Friday, June 21, 2024, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was a member of Crab Orchard Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Owen & Edith Potter.

He is survived by his wife: Reba Bingham Potter.

Two sons: Ritchie Potter and Joey Potter.

Five grandchildren: Heather, Bethany, Brett, Brady, and Tori.

Five great grandchildren: Sylas, Ellie Anna, Kolyson, Reece, and Wrenley.

Brother: Donald Potter.

Two sisters: Linda Hardwick and Brenda Parks.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Larry Douglas Potter.

