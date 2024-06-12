Kingston City Council Passes Budget on First Reading and Approves Police Surveillance Cameras

The Kingston City Council met Tuesday evening for their regular session, where they successfully passed their budget and the water and sewer budget for the next year on the first reading, both without any increases in rates or taxes. The final vote on these budgets will take place on June 24th, following a public hearing.

Key Approvals:

Budget Approval: First Reading : Passed the general budget and the water and sewer budget without increasing rates or taxes.

: Passed the general budget and the water and sewer budget without increasing rates or taxes. Next Steps: A second and final reading will occur on June 24th, with a public hearing beforehand. Flock Cameras for Police Department (License Plate Reader cameras – LPR): Approval : The council approved the purchase of several tag reading cameras, known as LPR’s or License Plate Readers, manufactured by Flock cameras, for the police department.

: The council approved the purchase of several tag reading cameras, known as LPR’s or License Plate Readers, manufactured by Flock cameras, for the police department. Purpose : These cameras will be placed at certain intersections to identify vehicles sought by law enforcement.

: These cameras will be placed at certain intersections to identify vehicles sought by law enforcement. Clarification : The cameras are not for radar or speed enforcement; they are solely for identifying specific vehicles of interest.

: The cameras are not for radar or speed enforcement; they are solely for identifying specific vehicles of interest. Data Retention: The data collected by these cameras will automatically be deleted after a 30-day period.

The City of Rockwood’s Police Department recently received similar approval from their city council to use Flock cameras (license plate readers — LPR), emphasizing their growing use in local law enforcement.

For more information and updates on the final budget vote and other council activities, residents are encouraged to attend the upcoming public hearing and council meeting on June 24th.

