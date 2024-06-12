Kevin Anthony Abbatiello, Oak Ridge

Kevin Anthony Abbatiello, age, 50 of Oak Ridge, TN, passed peacefully at Methodist Medical Center surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Born on August 6, 1973, and raised in Oak Ridge, TN. Kevin was a member of North Charleston County Sheriff’s Office before becoming a police officer for the City of North Charleston. Kevin’s compassion for the less fortunate and homeless in the Charleston area was evident to all who encountered him. Kevin’s greatest loves were his brilliant children, TN football, and hockey. Kevin also loved time on or near water in many formats, especially competitive swimming in his younger days. Kevin very much enjoyed church activities with his childhood friends throughout his entire life.

Survived by parents, Leonard and Anne Abbatiello of Oak Ridge, TN; children, Franklen and Ella Abbatiello of Lakeland, GA; sister, Cathy Abbatiello; girlfriend, Amy Smith Love, a nurse who actively advocated for Kevin during his last battle. Kevin enjoyed several beloved cousins, aunts, and uncles throughout his life. Kevin had enduring hope for the future.

The family will be holding a visitation at 10:00 AM followed by the funeral mass at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 21, 2024, at St. Mary’s Church Oak Ridge, TN with Father Ray Powell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Kevin’s request is for donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, The American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Memphis, TN, or The Hospitality House of Oak Ridge. These organizations provide exceptional services to people needing assistance while receiving specialized medical treatment for complex issues. They embody Kevin’s aspirations to help those in need during troubled times.

