Kelvin Francis Stamper, Ten Mile

Kelvin Francis Stamper of Ten Mile, Tennessee – passed away on June 23, 2024, at the age of 90 after winning his battle against Alzheimer’s disease.

Kelvin was born in a small house with no electricity or running water on Paint Rock Valley Road in 1934. He lived his early life on the farm in the Dry Fork Valley Community that he loved so much and to which he would eventually return. While studying and working at the UT Creamery in Knoxville in 1962, he met Vivien, the love of his life, whom he would continue to cherish for the next 61 years. He was a man of few words, soft-spoken and kind, but his actions spoke volumes. He raised the standard on what a husband, father, brother, and friend should be. Whether it was the sparkle in his eye or the warmth of the hug that he gave you, you knew that you were loved and accepted by Papa.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, a member of Luminary United Methodist Church, and worked for and retired from Y-12 in Oak Ridge. He was also instrumental in the foundation and early years of the Dry Fork Station of the South Roane Volunteer Fire Department.

He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Clara Stamper, and by his brothers, James and Douglas. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Vivien Stamper; children, Kelvin (Jessica), Joseph (Tricia), and Travis (Kim); Grandchildren, Katherine (Jack), Elizabeth, Ama, and Elias; sisters, Lucille, Marilyn, Norma Jean, Wanda Sue, Velma, Naomi, Brenda, and Phyllis.

Thank you to the staff at Wood Village in Sweetwater, Tennessee who have been such a blessing the last few weeks.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 30, 2024, in the afternoon from 2 pm to 4 pm at Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Hwy, Kingston, TN 37763. Casual attire is desired. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice.

Online register book may be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

