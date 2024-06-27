Kay Davis Lennon, Kingston

Kay Davis Lennon, age 89 of Kingston, TN passed away Sunday, June 23, 2024. Kay was a member of First Baptist Church of Kingston where he was a choir member. He was also a member of the Roane Choral Society. Kay retired as a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative.

Preceded in death by parents, Aubrey and Bernice Lennon, son David Scott Lennon.

Survived by wife Patsy J. Lennon of Kingston

Daughter Diana Lennon Clark and John of Land O’ Lakes, Florida

Tina Soloman of Florida

Grandchildren: Daniel & Olivia Hutchison of Nashville, TN

Isaac Hutchison of the United States Air Force

Sister Jennie Diesslin and Warren of Colorado

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2024, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 12:30 p.m. with Doctor Dale Darley officiating. A private burial in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Lennon Family.

